Rajkummar Rao Chooses Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger Over Karan Johar's Dostana 2?

For Karan Johar’s production Dostana 2, actor Rajkummar Rao was approached to play the second lead. However, the actor recently cited as 'Dates' being the reason for his back-out and he will be starting on his schedule for The White Tiger's adaptation around the same time now.

A sequel to the 2008 movie, Dostana 2 recently closed on it’s third lead with newcomer Lakshya. However, many big names were being considered prior to this, Raj being one of them. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor was asked the reason for dropping Dostana 2 to which he said, 'Dates'.

He later added, "My next project, opposite Priyanka Chopra, will be shot at the same time. But Dostana 2 is a great script and Colin D'Cunha, the director, is my classmate from FTII."

Karan and Raj had shared having an interest in working with each other earlier. "I respect him a lot, I think he is a phenomenal filmmaker," Raj had told IANS. However, it looks like things didn’t materialize and the actor backed out of the project. Till then we can hope to see them sometime soon.

Meanwhile, as earlier reported, Dostana 2 will go on the floors from November. The first schedule will be 22 days long and will be shot extensively in Chandigarh, Patiala and other locations of North India. Prior to this, a stint will be shot abroad, too. Preparations for the film are underway already. The 2008 film Dostana starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra and went on to become a massive hit.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, is gearing up for his movie Made In China slated to release on October 25 and co stars Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. Post this he has Turram Khan and Roohi Afza in his kitty.

