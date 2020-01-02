Rajkummar Rao Cross-dresses for Ludo, Fans Confuse Him for Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has aced all his characters with his acting skills. The actor is once again ready to shine bright in Anurag Basu’s next directorial, Ludo. Rao, who never leaves a chance to push his best efforts, gave his fans with a surprise on the New Year. The Queen actor shared the first look from his next project and left the netizens baffled.

In the first of the two pictures, the actor can be seen sporting a drag look. In the picture, he can be seen wearing ghagra choli with thigh-long hair, red lipstick and a bindi. The look was so different that fans confused him with actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

In the second picture, he is riding a bike, sporting long hair and white-rimmed sunglasses. The bike also has a picture of Mithun Chakraborty on the front.

Sharing the pictures he wrote, “Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official.”

Ludo, a collaboration between Basu and Rao, is a crime anthology. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Rao also has a number of films in his kitty. He is doing The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra for Netflix, Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor and Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha.

