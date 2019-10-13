Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajkummar Rao Sells Pen to Leonardo Dicaprio in Wolf of Wall Street Style, Watch Video

Rajkummar rao transformed into the character from his upcoming movie 'Made in China' and tried to sell a pen to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. The scene is taken from Caprio's movie Wolf Of The Wall Street.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao Sells Pen to Leonardo Dicaprio in Wolf of Wall Street Style, Watch Video
Rajkummar rao transformed into the character from his upcoming movie 'Made in China' and tried to sell a pen to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. The scene is taken from Caprio's movie Wolf Of The Wall Street.

Rajkummar Rao has established a niche for himself when it comes to character roles and all his movies speak of how talented the actor is. In the character for his upcoming movie Made In China, Rajkummar plays a Gujarati businessman and impresses none other than Leonardo DiCaprio with his marketing skills.

Hold up before you take it too serious. Rajkummar has just placed himself in the final scene of Caprio's movie Wolf Of The Wall Street. Giving the scene his own twist, Rao sits in the place of the guy who is asked his pitch to sell a pen. The actor showed his quirky side and has the reply, "Leo Bhai Kem Cho! Arre Leo Bhai this pen is your story but the refill is the hero. So sell hero!" The video ends with a GIF of Caprio clapping as a nod to the actor's pitch. In the end, he says gets closer to the camera and asks him if he needs the 'Magic Soup' and that his Titanic might never sink!

View this post on Instagram

When Raghu bhai met Leo bhai.

A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on

The movie is about a Gujarati businessman who incurs losses and failures and decided to go to China in a lookout for a prospect. There he finds a second chance, the ‘Magic Soup’, is nothing else but touted to be as Chinese Viagra!

The film costars Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Sumit Vyas, and Gajraj Rao in significant roles. Made in China, was originally set to hit the big screens on 15 August but will now be releasing on Diwali this year.

Apart from that, Rajkummar will also be seen in the horror comedy Rooh Afza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Mouni will also be starring in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film Brahmastra.

