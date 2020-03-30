Rajkummar Rao Donates Undisclosed Amount to COVID-19 Relief Funds; Netizens Laud Him

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is doing his bit to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He has contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund, Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund and Zomato Feeding India to help feed families in need.

Rajkummar doesn't want to reveal the amount, but tweeted on Sunday: "It's time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I've done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind."

Some of his followers even praised him for not revealing the amount.

"This is ideal example of charity. Reason behind this charity is pure care. no show off at all....Showing charity amount for publicity is nt good. Feeling proud of you @RajkummarRao for your charity work," one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote: "Well done rajkumar for not showing how amount u donated hatsoff man."

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support Modi's PM CAREs fund. Actor Akshay Kumar has announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to the fund.

Recently Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan came forward to donate to the PM's fund Rs 25 crores and Rs 55 lakh respectively. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan and Comedian Kapil Sharma also tried to do their bit and donate to the cause, and announced Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

