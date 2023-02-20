It is a moment of celebration for Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa. After all, the actress turns a year older on Monday, February 20. To mark the special occasion of her 33rd birthday, doting husband Rajkummar shared a series of mushy romantic photographs of the duo from his personal gallery. The post also came with a hope and promise for this year to be one of the best for his lady love. From vacation to some casual, the post is an amalgamation of a string of special moments that the duo has spent together.

In the first picture, the couple is enjoying a safari ride as they pose against the backdrop of a serene landscape. Another displays Rajkummar’s stunning photography skills as Patralekhaa turns muse for him. One more picture gives fans a glimpse of their romantic banter as Rajkummar holds his wife close for a mushy yet cheeky pose. While sharing the post, the Stree fame wrote, “Happy birthday my love Patralekhaa. This is going to be one of the best years of your life. I love you.” Take a look at it here:

Soon after the post was shared, freidns and fans took to the comment section to send birthday wishes to the actress. While Gauhaur Khan wrote, “Happy birthday patra ! ❤️ god bless you always", Ayushmann Khurranna also commented, “Happy birthday patraaa🎂❤️". Among others, Darsan Kumaar, Tahira Kashyap, Karanvir Bohra and Vijay Ganguly also wished Rajkummar Rao’s wife.

It was less than a week ago when the couple paid loving tribute to each other on Valentine’s Day. The collage photograph that they dropped on social media captured their ‘then and now’ romantic journey that began back in 2010. From dating for almost a decade to tying the knot in a dreamy close-knit ceremony, the post was proof of their fairytale love story. Sharing the collage, Rajkummar penned a heartfelt note for Patralekhaa which grabbed many eyeballs online.

“From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love Patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. Har baar tum hi milna (Meet me always),” he wrote. Patralekhaa also marked the ultimate day of love by sharing the same photograph and writing, “I love you” alongside it.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a close-knit wedding ceremony that took place back in November 2021.

