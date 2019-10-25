Rajkummar Rao Encourages People to Celebrate 'India Wali Diwali' in New Video

The festival season brings out the best in people, and they want to make life easier for everyone around them. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has also been a part of one such initiative. The actor shared a video on Twitter explaining the idea behind a new campaign called "India Wali Diwali." He said it's a simple and noble thought.

The video starts off with multiple families being seen buying more sweets than required. It also shows the contrast between families who can afford to celebrate Diwali with lights and decorations against those who cannot.

Towards the end of the video, the families with the surplus boxes can be seen packing and sending them away. The extra boxes are then uncovered and distributed among the needy by Rajkummar Rao himself who beckons and encourages viewers to celebrate "India Wali Diwali".

What a simple yet noble thought. Let's start a new tradition this Diwali. Let's celebrate #IndiaWaliDiwali PM Shri @narendramodi https://t.co/RGGPW1YUPo — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 25, 2019

