Rajkummar Rao Falls Victim to Financial Fraud, Actor's PAN Card Used to Take Out Loan

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao became the latest victim of financial fraud and he took to social media to inform people about the same. He stated that his PAN card has been used to take a small amount of loan which affected his cibil score. He took to Twitter to write, “#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this."

#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 2, 2022

For the uninitiated, a CIBIL score is basically a 3-digit credit score of the consumer. It is considered the summary of an individual’s credit history and credit profile. It ranges from 300 to 900 where a lower number indicates lower creditworthiness of an individual. The score plays an important role when an individual applies for a loan as the lender checks CIBIL score and reports before approving the loan.

Rao is not the first Bollywood actor to fall victim to financial fraud. A couple of months back, actress Sunny Leone found herself in a similar situation. She had also claimed that her PAN card was used to take a loan of Rs 2000 and that it affected her CIBIL score. The actor had shared the news on Twitter. In her now-deleted Tweet, Sunny wrote that “This happened to me. Insane. Some idiot used my PAN to take Rs 2000 loan,” as reported by The Print.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao has been receiving praises for his latest film, Badhaai Do. Next, he will be seen in Guns and Gulaabs directed by Raj and DK, Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Netflix’s Monica O my Darling, Dharma Production’s Mr and Mrs Mahi and the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie HIT: The First Case in the pipeline.

