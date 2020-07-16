Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh Make Heads Turn with Ludo Still, Take a Look

Rajkummar Rao on Thursday took to social media to share the latest still of his upcoming film, Ludo. The actor treated fans with a new look teaser from the much-awaited film and also revealed it will release on Netflix soon. Ludo was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 24. However, since the cinema halls remain closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the release has been announced for a digital platform.

The still posted by Rajkummar shows him along with co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh being followed by three men on a street in the middle of the night. The 28-year-old actress is dressed in a shimmery red number holding a baby in her arms. On the other hand, Rajkummar grabs eyeballs in flashy clothes as he flaunts an all-new hairstyle.

While sharing the post, Rajkummar wrote, “Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned (sic.)”

The upcoming dark anthology comedy is directed by Barfi maker Anurag Basu. In addition to the leads, the film has an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maneyand and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

Next, Fatima has Bhoot Police in her kitty. The film is said to be a comedy horror and is written and directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal are also part of the main cast. Apart from this, she will be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The upcoming family comedy is directed by Abhishek Sharma and jointly bankrolled by Shariq Patel and Subhash. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Rajkummar will be seen in the upcoming film Roohi Afzana. Janhvi Kapoor will play the female protagonist in the comedy horror. Varun Sharma, Aamna Sharif, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa and Ronit Roy are also part of the project.

He also has the upcoming social black comedy Chhalaang directed by Hansal Mehta. The film stars Nushrat Bharucha in the female lead. This marks the third collaboration between Rajkummar and Hansal after Citylights and Omerta.