Rajkummar Rao Finishes Shooting for Fanne Khan
Actor Rajkummar Rao has finished shooting for "Fanne Khan", which also stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Image: Yogen Shah
"And it is a wrap on Fanne Khan for me. Can't wait to share our labour of love with you all on August 3. Trailer out soon. Thank you Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Atul Manjrekar and team for this beautiful journey," Rajkummar tweeted on Tuesday.
Fanne Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. It is produced by Mehra and directed by Manjrekar.
Rajkummar will also be seen in horror comedy Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mental Hai Kya.
And it’s a wrap on #FanneKhan for me. Can’t wait to share our labour of love with you all on 3rd of August. Trailer out soon. Thank you @RakeyshOmMehra @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @AtulManjrekar and team for this beautiful journey.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 19, 2018
