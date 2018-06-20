GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajkummar Rao Finishes Shooting for Fanne Khan

Actor Rajkummar Rao has finished shooting for "Fanne Khan", which also stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Rajkummar Rao has finished shooting for Fanne Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"And it is a wrap on Fanne Khan for me. Can't wait to share our labour of love with you all on August 3. Trailer out soon. Thank you Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Atul Manjrekar and team for this beautiful journey," Rajkummar tweeted on Tuesday.





Fanne Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. It is produced by Mehra and directed by Manjrekar.

Rajkummar will also be seen in horror comedy Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mental Hai Kya.

