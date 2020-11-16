Rajkummar Rao Flaunts Bare Back in Recent Pic as He Begins Prep for New Role

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is hitting headlines for his newly released film Chhalaang, is preparing to get into his new character. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself and wrote, “Naya Kirdaar, Nayi Taiyari.” In the picture, Rao flaunted his toned bare body.

Chhalaang, also featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Zeeshan Ayyub, was released on Amazon Prime on November 13. The film is a sports-romance-humour combination based in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. The actor played the character of Montu, a PT teacher from a semi government funded school for whom teaching PT is just a job, however, circumstances lead him to take his job seriously. The actor shared the promo on his Instagram.

Rajkummar also stars in Ludo, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film released on Netflix India on November 12. The actor shared a video on his Instagram giving the glimpse of his character. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy Diwali in Aloo style. Aaj jam ke sweets aur accha accha khana khana. Is menu mein se kuch chahiye toh mujhe batana. #Ludo.”

The video has left everyone amused as Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “This is applause worthy bhai.”

Meanwhile, the actor has many projects in his pipeline including the Anurag Basu directorial Life in a Metro's sequel, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, Abhishek Jain’s Second Innings and Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana. The actor will also be seen in Netflix movie The White Tiger, along with Priyanka Chopra. The movie is an adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize winning novel of the same name.