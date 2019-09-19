Take the pledge to vote

Rajkummar Rao Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering His Late Father at Made In China Trailer Launch

Rajkummar shared that his father saw 'Made in China' trailer before he passed away earlier this month.

September 19, 2019
Rajkummar Rao Gets Teary-Eyed At Made In China's Trailer Launch, Remembers His Late Dad
At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Made in China, actor Rajkummar Rao got emotional when the sad news of his father’s demise was brought up. Rajkummar shared that his father had watched the film's trailer before he breathed his last.

The actor said that he had been working on his movie RoohiAfza when his father expired. Yet, the national award winning actor resumed his work in just one day.

Uncertain about his dad’s condition, Rajkummar wanted to show his dad the trailer of Made in China.

At the event, also graced by lead actress Mouni Roy, Rajkummar expressed gratitude towards film producer Dinesh Vijan. Rajkummar said, “But, I am so glad, when my father was in the hospital and the trailer was just getting ready. I requested Dinoo (producer Dinesh Vijan) and I asked him I want to show my trailer to my father because you know... the doctors were saying things. He was so kind, he sent me the link... and I was so happy, he saw the trailer. And I am sure he will watch the film as well, his blessings are there.”

It was during the shooting of Newton, when his mother had passed away. Back in 2017, the actor had stuck to his personal commitments and returned for the shoot within a day.

According to Zoom, he said, “Because my parents are really proud of me for being an actor, and that’s the only thing they wanted me to do, which gave them so much happiness.”

Satyapal Yadav, Rajkummar's father passed away at the age of 60, on 5th September, 2019, after being admitted in the hospital for 17 days in the Medanta Hospital at Gurugram.

Made in China releases on October 25, 2019 and stars Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas.

