Rajkummar Rao Getting Film Offers from West Post The White Tiger's Oscar Nomination

Rajkummar Rao has revealed that after his film The White Tiger won an Oscar nomination, he has been receiving offers from the West. “I did get some opportunities post it but am waiting for something exciting to come my way. It would be fun to explore work in the west as I had a great time being a part of this," he said.

The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and starring Adarsh Gourav along with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar, has been nominated at the Oscars in the Best Adapted Screenplay category this year. Rajkummar is excited about the film’s achievements.

“The film has done phenomenally well worldwide. The kind of love I got from all over the world is overwhelming and for me to get an opportunity to work with Ramin (Bahrani, director) was a great experience. I’ve learnt a lot while filming it and would cherish that process forever," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Rajkummar’s The White Tiger co-star Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced the list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards earlier this month. The other films nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Father, Nomadland and One Night in Miami.

The White Tiger has been making waves internationally after its digital release. Rajkummar’s other release this year has been Roohi, which became the first major film to release in theatres after a year since Covid 19 hit.