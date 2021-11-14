Rajkummar Rao Goes Down on One Knee With Engagement Ring And Patralekhaa Has Sweetest Reaction

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s first photos and videos from their wedding celebrations have emerged on social media. The pre-wedding festivities began in Chandigarh on Saturday with an intimate celebration in an exotic resort.

The bride and groom-to-be opted for all-white ensembles for the celebration as they were surrounded by their friends and family. While Patralekhaa was dressed in a white and silver gown with a long train, Rajkummar was dressed in white fusion wear. In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rajkummar is seen going down on one knee to present an engagement ring to his bride-to-be. The two then danced together as the guests cheered for them.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been together for a long time, have not made any sort of official announcement about their wedding yet. In 2019, in a post for Humans for Bombay, Patralekhaa had opened up about her love story. She shared that when Rajkummar saw her in an ad for the first time, he thought that he would marry her one day.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in CityLights in 2014. By this time, Rajkummar had appeared in critically-acclaimed films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Omerta, Aligarh, and Love Sonia.

Rajkummar Rao made his acting debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. His breakthrough role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che!. Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid, Omerta, and Aligarh. He was awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actor for his role in Shahid. He was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do.

