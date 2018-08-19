English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajkummar Rao Goes Nostalgic As Bareilly Ki Barfi Clocks a Year
As 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' clocked a year since its release, actor Rajkummar Rao reminisced the joint effort that went behind making the entertainer.
As 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' clocked a year since its release, actor Rajkummar Rao reminisced the joint effort that went behind making the entertainer.
Loading...
As Bareilly Ki Barfi clocked a year since its release on Saturday, actor Rajkummar Rao reminisced the joint effort that went behind making the entertainer.
The 33-year-old actor tweeted: "One year of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. Thank you guys for all the love and affection that you've showered upon the film and Badass Babua Pritam Vidrohi.
"This wouldn't have been possible without you Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari sir and my lovely Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Junglee Pictures."
Bareilly Ki Barfi, a romantic comedy film garnered a positive response from the audience and did well at the box office.
Rajkummar will next be seen in Amar Kaushik directorial film Stree, alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor. It is slated to release on August 31.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
The 33-year-old actor tweeted: "One year of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. Thank you guys for all the love and affection that you've showered upon the film and Badass Babua Pritam Vidrohi.
"This wouldn't have been possible without you Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari sir and my lovely Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Junglee Pictures."
#1yearofBareillyKiBarfi Thank u guys 4 all the luv & affection tht you’ve showered upon #BareillyKiBarfi & BadassBabua #PritamVidrohi. This wouldn’t have been possible without u Besty @Ashwinyiyer & @niteshtiwari22 sir & my lovely @kritisanon @ayushmannk & @JungleePictures #Rohit pic.twitter.com/gPcA9PEii4— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 18, 2018
Bareilly Ki Barfi, a romantic comedy film garnered a positive response from the audience and did well at the box office.
Rajkummar will next be seen in Amar Kaushik directorial film Stree, alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor. It is slated to release on August 31.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Anderson Notches 100 Wickets Against India, Pant Makes Test Bow in Style
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- Karan Johar Brews Bollywood Gossip in New Season of Koffee With Karan
- Atalji Used To Call Me Kalicharan: Shatrughan Sinha on His Relationship with Late PM
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...