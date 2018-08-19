Rajkummar Rao Goes Nostalgic As Bareilly Ki Barfi Clocks a Year

As Bareilly Ki Barfi clocked a year since its release on Saturday, actor Rajkummar Rao reminisced the joint effort that went behind making the entertainer.The 33-year-old actor tweeted: "One year of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. Thank you guys for all the love and affection that you've showered upon the film and Badass Babua Pritam Vidrohi."This wouldn't have been possible without you Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari sir and my lovely Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Junglee Pictures."Bareilly Ki Barfi, a romantic comedy film garnered a positive response from the audience and did well at the box office.Rajkummar will next be seen in Amar Kaushik directorial film Stree, alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor. It is slated to release on August 31.(With IANS inputs)