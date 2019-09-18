Rajkummar Rao has the Key for Struggling Entrepreneurs in Made in China Trailer
The first trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China was unveiled on Wednesday. In the movie, Rajkummar is seen playing the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman, while, Mouni will essay the role of his wife.
The first trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China was unveiled on Wednesday. In the movie, Rajkummar is seen playing the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman, while, Mouni will essay the role of his wife.
The first trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China was unveiled on Wednesday, September 18. In the movie, Rajkummar is seen playing the role of Raghu Mehta, a struggling Gujarati businessman, who aspires to become an entrepreneur. The movie which also stars Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas, is on the ‘jugaddu’ business journey.
The 2-minute-35-second trailer of Made in China begins with Raghu Mehta taking some advice about becoming an entrepreneur from Paresh Rawal. The dream of becoming big takes Raghu to China, wherein he gets into business with a person who sells him Chinese Viagra.
Boman Irani plays the role of sexologist in India in the movie and Raghu strikes a deal with him to sell Chinese viagra to his customers. Mouni Roy will be seen in the role of Rajkummar’s wife, Rukmini.
Coupled with a bunch of punch lines and quirky dialogues, the trailer will leave the audience in splits.
Made in China is helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju. The renowned Gujarati filmmaker is now making his directorial debut in Bollywood with Made in China. The film is produced by Hindi Medium fame Dinesh Vijan.
Made in China is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali this year. You can watch the trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
- Priyanka Chopra Admits Having a Baby With Nick Jonas is on Her 'To-Do-List'
- Champions League: Unlucky Borussia Dortmund Draw 0-0 With Barcelona on Messi Return