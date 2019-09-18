Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajkummar Rao has the Key for Struggling Entrepreneurs in Made in China Trailer

The first trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China was unveiled on Wednesday. In the movie, Rajkummar is seen playing the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman, while, Mouni will essay the role of his wife.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 18, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
The first trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China was unveiled on Wednesday, September 18. In the movie, Rajkummar is seen playing the role of Raghu Mehta, a struggling Gujarati businessman, who aspires to become an entrepreneur. The movie which also stars Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas, is on the ‘jugaddu’ business journey.

The 2-minute-35-second trailer of Made in China begins with Raghu Mehta taking some advice about becoming an entrepreneur from Paresh Rawal. The dream of becoming big takes Raghu to China, wherein he gets into business with a person who sells him Chinese Viagra.

Boman Irani plays the role of sexologist in India in the movie and Raghu strikes a deal with him to sell Chinese viagra to his customers. Mouni Roy will be seen in the role of Rajkummar’s wife, Rukmini.

Coupled with a bunch of punch lines and quirky dialogues, the trailer will leave the audience in splits.

Made in China is helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju. The renowned Gujarati filmmaker is now making his directorial debut in Bollywood with Made in China. The film is produced by Hindi Medium fame Dinesh Vijan.

Made in China is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali this year. You can watch the trailer here:

