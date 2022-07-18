Rajkummar Rao's Hit: The First Case Underperforms On First Weekend; Varun-Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo Continues To Attract All

After witnessing a massive jump on its day two, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case remained steady on day three. The film earned Rs 2.23 crore on its first Sunday. It had previously collected Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 2.01 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. This means that the film’s opening weekend collection is at Rs 5.59 crore.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the same and shared that Hit: The First Case’s weekend collection is ‘far from satisfactory’. “#HIT: #TheFirstCase finds flavour amongst [premium] multiplexes, but the weekend total is far from satisfactory [despite day-wise growth]… Weekdays crucial… Needs to maintain Day 1 levels on Day 4… Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.23. Total: ₹ 5.59 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

#HIT: #TheFirstCase finds flavour amongst [premium] multiplexes, but the weekend total is far from satisfactory [despite day-wise growth]… Weekdays crucial… Needs to maintain Day 1 levels on Day 4… Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.23. Total: ₹ 5.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lnaXbSAE27 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2022

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Taran Adarsh mentioned how ‘absence of major releases’ has worked to benefit Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo. Karan Johar’s film earned Rs 1 crore on its fourth Sunday taking its total collection in the country so far to Rs 83.12 crore.

#JugJuggJeeyo benefits due to the absence of major releases… Limited to multiplexes mainly, the film continues to attract footfalls during weekends… [Week 4] Fri 40 lacs, Sat 75 lacs, Sun 1 cr. Total: ₹ 83.12 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MxEOyEc6fd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2022

Released on July 15, Hit: The First Case is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and is directed by the original director, Dr Sailesh Kolanu. The film revolves around the life of a cop named Vikram (played by Rajkummar Rao) who is solving a kidnapping case of two girls, one of which also happens to be his own girlfriend. However, at the same time, he has also been battling the stress and trauma of his own past.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “What works wonders for the film is the way a simple thriller story is presented. There is nothing extraordinary or mind-blowing in the plot of the film but the way with which it has been directed and presented is really appreciable.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.