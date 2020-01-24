Take the pledge to vote

Rajkummar Rao is Busy Sleeping in Poster of Upcoming Sports Drama Chhalaang

The poster of Chhalaang shows Rajkummar Rao sleeping with his head rested on a ball, while a bunch of young girls and boys surround him.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao has shared the first poster of his upcoming film Chhalaang, and the photo is quite quirky. In the poster, the actor can be seen sleeping with his head rested on a ball, while a bunch of young boys and girls surround him. The film's actress Nushrat Bharucha looks visibly irritated in the poster as she waits for Rajkummar to wake up from his nap.

Rajkummar defends his sleepy pose in the poster with the caption, "Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March." The poster shows a sports kit bag as well as a cricket bat and a shuttle cock, so it's difficult to estimate what kind of sports the film focuses on.

Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is a social comedy set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a crucial role.

The film was earlier called Turram Khan, but its name was changed in December 2019. Three writers - Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arora and Zeishan Quadri - have penned the script.

This is the first time Rajkummar will be seen with Nushrat, while Chhalaang is the actor's and Hansal Mehta's fifth film together. Earlier, they have worked together in films like Shahid (2012), CityLights (2014), Aligarh (2015) and Omerta (2017).

