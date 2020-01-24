Rajkummar Rao is Busy Sleeping in Poster of Upcoming Sports Drama Chhalaang
The poster of Chhalaang shows Rajkummar Rao sleeping with his head rested on a ball, while a bunch of young girls and boys surround him.
Image: Instagram
Rajkummar Rao has shared the first poster of his upcoming film Chhalaang, and the photo is quite quirky. In the poster, the actor can be seen sleeping with his head rested on a ball, while a bunch of young boys and girls surround him. The film's actress Nushrat Bharucha looks visibly irritated in the poster as she waits for Rajkummar to wake up from his nap.
Rajkummar defends his sleepy pose in the poster with the caption, "Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March." The poster shows a sports kit bag as well as a cricket bat and a shuttle cock, so it's difficult to estimate what kind of sports the film focuses on.
View this post on Instagram
Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March. @chhalaangfilm @hansalmehta @nushratbharucha @mohdzeeshanayyub @saurabhshuklafilms @satishkaushik2178 @ajaydevgn #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar #ADFFilms @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms
Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is a social comedy set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a crucial role.
The film was earlier called Turram Khan, but its name was changed in December 2019. Three writers - Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arora and Zeishan Quadri - have penned the script.
This is the first time Rajkummar will be seen with Nushrat, while Chhalaang is the actor's and Hansal Mehta's fifth film together. Earlier, they have worked together in films like Shahid (2012), CityLights (2014), Aligarh (2015) and Omerta (2017).
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahira Khan Is Turning Heads, Literally, With This Refusal-to-Adjust Instagram Photo
- Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Remo D'Souza's Dance Film Might Wash Off Varun Dhawan's Kalank
- Kia Carnival First Drive Review: The Premium MPV India Deserved for Long
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Amazon Echo Auto Review: Alexa Steps Out of Your Home And Is Liking The Long Drives