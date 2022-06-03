Rajkummar Rao Is Feeling 'Grateful' As Badhaai Do Gets Screened At Queer Festival

Rajkummar Rao starrer Badhaai Do was released on February 11 this year. The movie was based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage. It presented how Rajkummar and Bhumi, who were homosexuals, decide to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners. Badhaai Do was one of the few films which not only managed to mark a spectacular opening post the third wave despite the 50% capacity but was also appreciated by the audience.

Recently, Badhaai Do was also screened at South Asia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, to empower the community. The screening was attended by Rajkummar Rao, Chum Darang, Harshavardhan Kulkarni and Junglee Pictures CEO Amrita Pandey among others.

Talking about the film festival, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni said, “It is an honour and a privilege to be able to screen our film at KASHISH 2022, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQ+ film festival. We are humbled that the film has been accepted with so much love and is being screened on this wonderful platform in the “month of pride”. We hope our film can contribute in creating a world where love is love – nothing more, nothing less”

Rajkummar Rao also mentioned how he feels grateful for the movie to be screened at the queer film festival and added, “I am grateful that the audiences resonated so well with our film. Now that the Pride month is here, and celebrating it at a platform like KASHISH with a film that’s so close to me is truly heartwarming.”

Meanwhile, the festival will also be screening around 194 films from 53 countries at Liberty Cinema from the 1st-5th of June.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ did not perform very well at the box office despite getting positive reviews from the audience and critics. It was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

