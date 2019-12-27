Rajkummar Rao is Stuck in Love Triangle with Rakul Preet Singh, Hema Malini in Shimla Mirchi Trailer

The trailer of Ramesh Sippy's new release Shimla Mirchi featuring Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini is out. The film is a romantic comedy of errors, which also breaks down many stereotypes. The story set in Shimla features Rajkumar as Avi, a guy who is scared to talk to girls, especially while confessing his feelings. It opens with a shot of him stammering in front of a girl in a party, reminding us of Raj Kuthrapalli from The Big Bang Theory.

He then sees Naina, played by Rakul Preet Singh, randomly running down a street in a bridal lehenga and falls in love with her. Her problem is her depressed mother (Hema Malini) for whom she wants to find a partner. Avi, on the other hand, pours his heart out to Naina in a letter, which her mother reads and falls in love with him.

From there the confusions begin and the two youngsters actively try to hide the fact that they are stuck in the wrong situation because Avi does not have the guts to come clean and confess.

Check the trailer out below:

The film also stars Shakti Kapoor and Kiran Juneja Sippy in pivotal roles. The film has been in works since 2014 and will be released five years later.

