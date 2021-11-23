Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor Team Up Again for Mr And Mrs Mahi

Director and producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has announced a new movie titled, Mr And Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The project marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkumar after Roohi, which was released digitally this year in April. Karan Johar and Dharma Productions on Monday announced the project on social media platforms while sharing a small clip that suggests that the film revolves around cricket.

The small video features a blue jersey, a cricket ball and introduces the lead pair of Janhvi and Rajkummar as Mahendra and Mahima respectively.

Sharan Sharma, who earlier helmed critically acclaimed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is directing Mr And Mrs Mahi. The film is releasing on October 7, 2022.

1 dream, chased by 2 hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by #SharanSharma, back with another heart-warming story to tell! Starring @RajkummarRao & #JanhviKapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field a.k.a the cinemas on 7th October, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Psu946HC0R— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 22, 2021

Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have shared the information about their next reunion for the film on Instagram.

“Excited for this partnership on the field with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma,” Rajkumar said.

Janhvi said, “It’s going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream!”

At the beginning of the small clip, Rajkumar says, “Sometimes to fulfil a dream…,". Jhanvi adds, “Two people are needed." The sound of cricket commentary can also be heard in the background which hints that the story of the film is related to the sport.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy shooting for the remake of a Malayalam film Helen. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry, while Rajkummar Rao has Badhaai Do, HIT: The First Case and Monica, O My Darling in the pipeline.

