Rajkummar Rao Looks Intense In First Look of 'Hit - The First Case'; Check Here

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his upcoming movie titled ‘Hit The First Case’. On Saturday, the makers released the first poster of the movie leaving fans super excited. In the poster, Rajkummar Rao looks intense and he gazes straight into the camera. The beard and kohl also make him look even more intriguing. The poster also features a bird’s eye view of a road with a car on it.

Dropping the poster, Rajkummar Rao wrote in the caption, “Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT – The First Case.”

The poster has left fans super excited for the film. “Waiting eagerly…best wishes Sir,” one of the fans commented as Rajkummar shared the poster. Another social media user wrote, “It’s gonna be awesome.”

Apart from Rajkumar Rao, Hit The First Case also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead. This Suspense thriller is based on a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao talked about the movie and shared his experience of being a part of it. “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju,” he said as quoted by Indiatoday.in.

Initially, the movie was supposed to hit theatres on May 20. However, on May 13, the makers issued a statement mentioning that the film will be released on July 15, 2022. Back then, Sanya Malhotra also shared the update with fans on social media and wrote, “Bringing you the mystery thriller HIT – The First Case with a new release date 15th July 2022 (sic).”

