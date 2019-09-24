Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy Recreate Popular Garba Number Odhani And It's Lit

Made in China trailer launch a few days ago gave the audience glimpse of the first song Odhani Odhu Odhu Par Udi Jayi in which lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy were seen burning the dance floor on the Gujarati number. The song Odhani, a Gujarati folk, has been recreated a number of time, but the one in Made in China, composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Sariya, is said to be the ‘modernised version’, which will resonate with the youth.

With Navratri just a few days away, the song had brought a Gujarati garba track, which is a remake of Falgui Pathak's hit number Odhani Odhu.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, the Odhani song of Made in China puts focus on Mouni’s agile waist and sizzling moves and Rajkummar’s innocent expressions.

Check out the music video here:

On retreading the Gujarati folk hit, composer Sachin told Times of India, “Recreating an iconic song is always a huge responsibility. We have tried our best to retain the essence of the song, while making it palatable for the project and the audience.”

"Our aim is to make the song more relatable to the youngsters,” composer Jigar said.

Jigar called it the perfect dance number for the festive season. “It’s a perfect track to kick-start the festive season. We hope that familiarity of this song, along with its contemporary twist, will make it a preferred choice for all generations during the festival,” he said.

Directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Made in China is the story of a jugaadu Gujarati businessman, Raghu, played by Rajkummar Rao, who goes to China to become an entrepreneur. He finds ‘Chinese Viagara’ and sells it back home in India; Mouni will be seen essaying the role of Rajkummar’s wife, Rukmini.

Made in China will hit the big screens on October 25 and also stars Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas.

Read: Himansh Kohli On Working Again with Ex-flame Neha Kakkar

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.