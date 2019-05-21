English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy Wrap Up Shooting Made in China, Share Photos on Instagram
Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Maddock Films, Made in China will release on August 30 this year.
Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in a still from Made in China. (Image: Instagram/Rajkummar Rao)
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film Made in China.
Mouni took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photographs from the film's wrap-up party. In the photos, the two actors—who will be seen together on screen for the first time—are cutting a cake which has ‘Film wrap Made in China’ written on it. The actress captioned the image, "Oh what a trip! Made in China"
Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Made in China will feature Rajkummar as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni as his feisty wife.
It marks the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.
The film is slated to release on August 30 this year.
