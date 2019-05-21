Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy Wrap Up Shooting Made in China, Share Photos on Instagram

Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Maddock Films, Made in China will release on August 30 this year. 

IANS

Updated:May 21, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy Wrap Up Shooting Made in China, Share Photos on Instagram
Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in a still from Made in China. (Image: Instagram/Rajkummar Rao)
Loading...
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film Made in China.

Mouni took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photographs from the film's wrap-up party. In the photos, the two actors—who will be seen together on screen for the first time—are cutting a cake which has ‘Film wrap Made in China’ written on it. The actress captioned the image, "Oh what a trip! Made in China"

Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Made in China will feature Rajkummar as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni as his feisty wife.

It marks the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

The film is slated to release on August 30 this year. 

View this post on Instagram

Oh what a trippppp! ❤️MADE IN CHINA❤️

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram