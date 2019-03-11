English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao: No Point Sitting at Home Playing Video Games, Go Out and Vote
Rajkummar Rao says the citizens of any country are the most powerful on voting day.
Rajkummar Rao. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Rajkummar Rao says people can change the future by choosing the right people through voting.
"Voting gives us the power to choose who is going to run the country. There is no point complaining because it is us who have chosen them," Rao said in a video, which he posted on Twitter.
"Voting day is the only day when we are the most powerful. We can change the shape of our future by choosing the right people," he added.
Highlighting the importance of every single vote, the Newton star said, "Every vote counts. If everybody starts thinking 'if I wont vote it's fine', it is not going to work. If you want to bring a change, if you want to make our country a better place, use that power. There's no point sitting at home and playing video games. Go out and vote."
"It is not only about us. It is about our generations to come. So question, ask for your rights, if you see a horrible infrastructure around you take a picture and put it out, ask your politicians why? Only you have the power to bring in that change and that change will come through vote," he said.
Tweet the change you want to see with #PowerOf18 @TwitterIndia @Twitter pic.twitter.com/NR74M0HWDU— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 9, 2019
