1-min read

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha's Chhalaang Release Jumps to June

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a new poster of Chhalaang which now indicates the film's release date of June and not March.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
It seems that Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's fans will have to wait a little longer for their next film. The duo will be next seen together in Hansal Mehta's social comedy titled Chhalaang.

The film, which was originally titled Turram Khan, was later changed to Chhalaang in December last year. The film's poster first shared by Rajkumar Rao in January revealed the release date to be March 13.

Interestingly, the actor shared the film's poster again in which the release date has now been shifted to June. In the caption, he wrote, "Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko!"

Set in a town in Uttar Pradesh, Chhalang stars Rajkummar Rao as a sports coach for school kids. Nushrat Bharucha plays his love interest. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he had revealed that a part of his preparation for the role included learning a Haryanvi accent and becoming familiar with the fitness routine for school kids. Other pivotal cast members of the film include Jatin Sarna and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, and directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is slated to release on June 12.

Follow @News18Movies for more

