Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan is Now Titled Chhalaang

Rajkummar and Nushrat shared the news on their social media handles. The two will be collaborating after 9 years and were last seen together in Love, Sex Aur Dokha.

IANS

Updated:December 8, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan is Now Titled Chhalaang
Rajkummar and Nushrat shared the news on their social media handles. The two will be collaborating after 9 years and were last seen together in Love, Sex Aur Dokha.

The upcoming Rajkummar Rao-starrer Turram Khan has been renamed Chhalaang. The films lead actress and Nushrat Bharucha took to Instagram to share the news.

"Same team, same movie, same release date... just a new name- Chhalaang! See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!" wrote Nushrat.

Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 31 next year. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a key role. Rajkkumar Rao also posted the update on his social media handle.

This will be Rajkummar's sixth collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The duo has in the past worked together in Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh and Omerta, besides the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

The movie will also mark the collaboration of Rajkummar and Nusrat after their debut movie Love, Sex Aur Dokha in 2010. On working with Rajkummar once again, the actress had told IANS earlier, "I am really small in terms of the body of work that I have done and the actor I am. I am far away from Rajkummar is. I think his performances reached superlative transformation from who he is to what he's on screen. He's amazing. He can do it so differently and so convincingly, purely. I think these three things are what Rajkummar is and it's a delight to watch an actor in that sort of pure form."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram