Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan is Now Titled Chhalaang
Rajkummar and Nushrat shared the news on their social media handles. The two will be collaborating after 9 years and were last seen together in Love, Sex Aur Dokha.
The upcoming Rajkummar Rao-starrer Turram Khan has been renamed Chhalaang. The films lead actress and Nushrat Bharucha took to Instagram to share the news.
"Same team, same movie, same release date... just a new name- Chhalaang! See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!" wrote Nushrat.
Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 31 next year. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a key role. Rajkkumar Rao also posted the update on his social media handle.
Main aur Nushrat Ab Maarenge Chhalaang! Our next film directed by @mehtahansal sir is now named “Chhalaang”. See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!@ChhalaangFilm @NushratBharucha @mehtahansal @ajaydevgn @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @LuvFilms @TSeries pic.twitter.com/TnEJZ1oTsg
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 7, 2019
This will be Rajkummar's sixth collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The duo has in the past worked together in Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh and Omerta, besides the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.
The movie will also mark the collaboration of Rajkummar and Nusrat after their debut movie Love, Sex Aur Dokha in 2010. On working with Rajkummar once again, the actress had told IANS earlier, "I am really small in terms of the body of work that I have done and the actor I am. I am far away from Rajkummar is. I think his performances reached superlative transformation from who he is to what he's on screen. He's amazing. He can do it so differently and so convincingly, purely. I think these three things are what Rajkummar is and it's a delight to watch an actor in that sort of pure form."
