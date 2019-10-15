Rajkummar Rao On Chupke Chupke Remake: Big Responsibility To Step Into Dharmendra's Shoes

After Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Judgmental Hai Kya, which had a moderate response at the box office, Rajkummar Rao is coming back with his third release of the year Made In China with even more power.

The actor will be seen playing the character of a Gujarati businessman who goes to China after a failed business venture in India, and hopes to make it big with a new formula, A Magic Soup which is touted being as the Chinese Viagra.

In earlier April this year, reports had suggested that the actor will be reprising the role of Dharmendra in the remake of the classic movie Chupke Chupke (1975), starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan.

Confirming the same in an interview to Mirror, the actor has said, “It’s a big responsibility to step into his shoes. The scripting is underway now. We know that we can’t match Hrishida’s (Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Director) standard, but we will try to put our best foot forward.”

Karan Johar, who had earlier expressed his keenness to work with the talented actor, had offered Dostana 2 sequel to him. However, things didn’t work out and the actor cited as “Dates” as the reason. “My next project, opposite Priyanka Chopra, will be shot during the same time, But it’s a great script and Colin D’Cunha, the director, is my classmate from FTII.”

Rajkummar has Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha, who he debued with in Love, Sex Aur Dokha. Next up, he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in RoohAfza. On both her co-actors, the actor said, “Janhvi is a fabulous actor, she is going to stun the audience with her performance, and Nushrat has already proven her mettle.

He also has Anurag Basu’s crime comedy in his kitty.

Made In China releases on October 25, 2019.

