Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajkummar Rao on Starring with Janhvi Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya and Super 30 Release Controversy

Rajkummar Rao opens up about starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and the controversy around the release of his and Kangana Ranaut’s film Mental Hai Kya and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

IANS

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajkummar Rao on Starring with Janhvi Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya and Super 30 Release Controversy
A file photo of Rajkummar Rao.
Loading...
Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is looking forward to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Rooh-Afza, a horror comedy.

On working with Janhvi, he said: "I am very excited to work with her. I think Janhvi is a great girl, a wonderful actress and a good friend. So, I think we will have a lot fun while shooting for the film. It is a very quirky script and I am looking forward to be with her." 

Notably, Janhvi has publicly expressed her admiration for Rajkummar's work on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Kangana Ranaut. The film will release on July 26 and was going to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. But Hrithik has urged the producers to change his movie's release date to avoid a 'media circus' due to his public feud with Kangana.

Commenting on the development, Rajkummar said, "The decision of releasing the film is not in my hand. It is in the makers' hands, so they have decided release date of the film."

Rajkummar said that he didn't have any knowledge about the issue as he was shooting for a film in Haryana. "I have just returned from Haryana where I was shooting under 44 degree Celsius and there was no mobile network connectivity and time for me to read the news. So, I don't have any idea what has happened. Ekta madam has given an official statement and Hrithik Sir has given an official statement, so what can I say about it? It's their decision," he said.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Rooh-Afza will be directed by debutant director Hardik Mehta.Its shooting will start in Uttar Pradesh in June and the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Vijan after Stree and Made in China.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram