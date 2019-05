Rajkummar Rao on Starring with Janhvi Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya and Super 30 Release Controversy

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is looking forward to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Rooh-Afza, a horror comedy.On working with Janhvi, he said: "I am very excited to work with her. I think Janhvi is a great girl, a wonderful actress and a good friend. So, I think we will have a lot fun while shooting for the film. It is a very quirky script and I am looking forward to be with her."Notably, Janhvi has publicly expressed her admiration for Rajkummar's work on several occasions.Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Kangana Ranaut. The film will release on July 26 and was going to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. But Hrithik has urged the producers to change his movie's release date to avoid a 'media circus' due to his public feud with Kangana.Commenting on the development, Rajkummar said, "The decision of releasing the film is not in my hand. It is in the makers' hands, so they have decided release date of the film."Rajkummar said that he didn't have any knowledge about the issue as he was shooting for a film in Haryana. "I have just returned from Haryana where I was shooting under 44 degree Celsius and there was no mobile network connectivity and time for me to read the news. So, I don't have any idea what has happened. Ekta madam has given an official statement and Hrithik Sir has given an official statement, so what can I say about it? It's their decision," he said.Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Rooh-Afza will be directed by debutant director Hardik Mehta.Its shooting will start in Uttar Pradesh in June and the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Vijan after Stree and Made in China.