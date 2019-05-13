English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao on Starring with Janhvi Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya and Super 30 Release Controversy
Rajkummar Rao opens up about starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and the controversy around the release of his and Kangana Ranaut’s film Mental Hai Kya and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.
A file photo of Rajkummar Rao.
Loading...
Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is looking forward to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Rooh-Afza, a horror comedy.
On working with Janhvi, he said: "I am very excited to work with her. I think Janhvi is a great girl, a wonderful actress and a good friend. So, I think we will have a lot fun while shooting for the film. It is a very quirky script and I am looking forward to be with her."
Notably, Janhvi has publicly expressed her admiration for Rajkummar's work on several occasions.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Kangana Ranaut. The film will release on July 26 and was going to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. But Hrithik has urged the producers to change his movie's release date to avoid a 'media circus' due to his public feud with Kangana.
Commenting on the development, Rajkummar said, "The decision of releasing the film is not in my hand. It is in the makers' hands, so they have decided release date of the film."
Rajkummar said that he didn't have any knowledge about the issue as he was shooting for a film in Haryana. "I have just returned from Haryana where I was shooting under 44 degree Celsius and there was no mobile network connectivity and time for me to read the news. So, I don't have any idea what has happened. Ekta madam has given an official statement and Hrithik Sir has given an official statement, so what can I say about it? It's their decision," he said.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Rooh-Afza will be directed by debutant director Hardik Mehta.Its shooting will start in Uttar Pradesh in June and the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Vijan after Stree and Made in China.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
On working with Janhvi, he said: "I am very excited to work with her. I think Janhvi is a great girl, a wonderful actress and a good friend. So, I think we will have a lot fun while shooting for the film. It is a very quirky script and I am looking forward to be with her."
Notably, Janhvi has publicly expressed her admiration for Rajkummar's work on several occasions.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Kangana Ranaut. The film will release on July 26 and was going to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. But Hrithik has urged the producers to change his movie's release date to avoid a 'media circus' due to his public feud with Kangana.
Commenting on the development, Rajkummar said, "The decision of releasing the film is not in my hand. It is in the makers' hands, so they have decided release date of the film."
Rajkummar said that he didn't have any knowledge about the issue as he was shooting for a film in Haryana. "I have just returned from Haryana where I was shooting under 44 degree Celsius and there was no mobile network connectivity and time for me to read the news. So, I don't have any idea what has happened. Ekta madam has given an official statement and Hrithik Sir has given an official statement, so what can I say about it? It's their decision," he said.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Rooh-Afza will be directed by debutant director Hardik Mehta.Its shooting will start in Uttar Pradesh in June and the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Vijan after Stree and Made in China.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix is Becoming More Transparent, as it Readies For Battles With Disney+ And Apple TV+
- 'Mountain is Star Wars' Darth Vader?' Twitter Loses Calm as Game of Thrones Reveals Gregor Clegane's Face
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink Takes The First Steps For Global Broadband Connectivity
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results