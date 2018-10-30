English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa are Holidaying in Goa and How, See Pics
Rajkummar Rao is currently in Goa having a good time with his girlfriend Patralekhaa. Check out all the photos from their beach holiday here.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have starred together in CityLights and Bose: Dead or Alive. (Image: Instagram/Patralekhaa)
Known for making the most of his time in between shoots, Rajkummar Rao is currently vacationing in Goa with girlfriend Patralekhaa.
The two have been sharing several images of sunsets, beach picnics and scenic locales on Instagram, enough to make you want to plan your next vacation right away.
In one photo, the two are laughing over a meal with food spread out in front of them and the picturesque Goan waters in the background.
In another, they are prepping for a scooter ride in the leafy streets of the tourist state.
In yet another, they are walking hand-in-hand on a beach as the white waves touch their feet and warm their heart.
See the other photos here:
Celebrated for portraying wide-ranging roles with remarkable earnestness, Rajkummar now wants to do an action film. "Not many people know about this interest of mine in doing action, also somebody has to take that risk. Nobody can imagine me doing action, I hope someone casts me in an action film," he recently told PTI.
“I am a trained martial artist and I know Taekwondo. Someday I will do a film that will be able to showcase this side of me," he added.
On the professional front, Rajkummar was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s Stree, which went on to collect over Rs. 100 crore at the box office. Currently shooting Made in China starring Mouni Roy, he has several interesting projects in the line-up, including Mental Hai Kya and Imli, both opposite Kangana Ranaut.
