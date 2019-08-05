Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Bump into Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Besides taking in the sights in New York, whenever Bollywood stars are in the Big Apple, one thing has been mandatory on their itinerary - paying a visit to Rishi Kapoor. The actor, who has been undergoing treatment in the US for 10 months now, has been visited several members of the film fraternity during his stay there.

Turns out, even if some celebs might not exactly plan to visit Rishi, an impromptu meeting is always a possibility on the island of Manhattan. Actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, bumped into Rishi and Neetu Kapoor while they were out and about in downtown New York on Sunday.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor quickly took some selfies with the younger couple and shared them on Instagram. "Bas chalte chalet met this wonderful actor Rajkummar Rao. Patralekhaa made my day with some lovely words (sic)," Neetu Kapoor captioned the photos. Rishi too shared a picture on Twitter.

A few days back, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh had visited the veteran actor, alongwith Anupam Kher. Riteish shared the photo and said, "Thank you @neetu54 ji for a fantastic evening & fabulous food- @geneliad & me were thrilled to see Rishi Sir, he is ever so inspiring & @anupampkher sir's Company made the evening even more smashing..."

Rishi Kapoor went to New York for cancer treatment in September last year. On Sunday, the Mulk actor posted a rather emotional tweet about missing home, "Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long, you don't get to see much of the sky. Yesterday was by the riverside, saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home, loved that annoyance. I guess it meant freedom and getting back home," he wrote.

