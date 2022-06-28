Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Set Couple Goals With New Selfie From Their Vacay, Check It Out

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never fail to give us serious couple goals. Be it being vocal about their relationship during the dating phase, or lauding each other's works, they always make us go aww. Recently, the couple went on a dreamy vacation in Italy and shared various adorable photos from their holiday. Now, Patralekhaa has dropped another picture on her Instagram profile and we can’t take our eyes off the cute couple.

Opting for a cool and casual look, Patralekhaa clicked a happy selfie with her hubby Rajkummar. Chilling at an exotic location, the moment was captured by the actress on her camera. The Kai Po Che actor also expressed his love for his wife by reposting the screenshot of Patralekhaa’s story on his Instagram account.

This isn’t the first time the couple is making us all blush with their mushy pictures. Last week, Patralekhaa shared a montage video from their ‘Roman Vacation’. The video has various solo, as well as, couple photos of the duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in HIT- The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra. The trailer of the film was released just a few days back and showcased the actor in a power-packed and fierce look. The film, helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, is the remake of the 2020 Telugu film of the same title. Apart from that, the actor also has Mr & Mrs Mahi, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar lined up.

Patralekhaa will be seen in the social drama Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.