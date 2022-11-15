Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Wedding Anniversary: Actor Shares Unseen Intimate Pics To Mark Special Day

It has already been a year since Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married. Their love story began in 2010 and tied the knot on 15 November 2021 in Chandigarh. The Monica O My Darling star marked the couple’s first wedding anniversary by sharing a beautiful video on his social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle and shared a montage video featuring a few intimate pictures and snippets of the couple enjoying each other’s company. The pictures included posing against the Eiffel Tower, dancing together in utmost sync, pictures with their pet dog, selfies in London, and scenic boat rides, the cute reel had fleeting glimpses from some of the best moments of their life.

Rajkummar Rao also wrote in the caption, “Celebrating One Year Of Love, Honour and Togetherness! Happy Anniversary My Love(with a heart emoji)".

Following this, several celebs and fans were quick to leave endearing compliments. His co-star from his latest flick Sikander Kher wrote, “Happy Anniversary you two!!". On the other hand, Tahira Kashyap, Shruti Hasan, and Vasan Bala responded with red heart emojis.

Neha Dhupia also commented, “Happy Anniversary You Guys. Love and more love". Meanwhile, one of the fans said, “Ever grateful for you two, for always ALWAYS making me believe in love. Happy Anniversary! Love and only love". Another one commented, “Looks so so dreamy". Someone also wrote, “How adorable!"

Rajkumar Rao first saw Patralekhaa through an advertisement while Patralekhaa saw him in the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka. She initially thought that Rajkumar would be a strange person, but it turned out to be completely different. They both got to know each other better when they starred in the film City Lights which was released in 2014. They have also worked together for the web show Bose: Alive/Dead.

