News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rajkummar Rao Pens Love Letter for Patralekhaa on Valentine's Day, Priyanka Chopra Drops in a Heart

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar Rao penned a love letter to Patralekhaa on Instagram, questioning many of the 'accepted' expressions and gestures in a romantic relationship.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao Pens Love Letter for Patralekhaa on Valentine's Day, Priyanka Chopra Drops in a Heart
Image courtesy: Patralekhaa/ Instagram

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a steady relationship for several years now. Their partnership is one of the quietest yet quite inspiring in Bollywood, devoid of the drama that comes with living in the limelight. Despite their careers in showbiz, the couple seem to have maintained sanity between themselves.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar gave us proof of their unconventional approach towards their relationship. The Stree actor penned a love letter to Patralekhaa on Instagram, demolishing the usual terminology that is associated with love. He criticised the typical expectations out of a romantic relationship, and called for a change in thought and attitude towards them.

"Despite having done my fair share of conventional romantic roles - today I find myself questioning many of love's "accepted" expressions, gestures, the way it's meant to make you feel versus how it somehow actually turns out," Rajkummar wrote in the note.

"How often have we used expression like 'madly in love' and blinded by love to express our feelings. Ever paused and thought of what they convey? Does love just override logic, does it leave you incapacitated? That's not really true right...," the actor continues.

"So why associate it with language that rejects individuality and undermines the potential of how two whole individuals truly feel when they come together to build something greater," he said in the letter, posting it with the hashtag #greatertogether and wishing Rajkummar Rao Happy Valentine's Day.

The letter was lauded by many from B-Town. Rajkummar's The White Tiger co-star Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart emoji, while actors Anil Kapoor and Ali Fazal also commented.

Happy Valentine’s Day @patralekhaa #greatertogether

Patralekhaa shared the note on her Instagram page, saying, "Thank you for this Rk❤️ Happy Valentine's Day."

