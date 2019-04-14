Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over

I got the opportunity to perform with my idol @iamsrk. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true 😇🙏❤️ https://t.co/Gv0vzYlumy — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 13, 2019

Rajkummar Rao has often spoken about how Shah Rukh Khan's inspirational story helped him stay motivated and focused to find work while he was struggling to make a place for himself as an actor in Bollywood. In a post for Humans of Bombay -- a page that catalogs real-life stories, Rajkummar had recalled how he finally got the opportunity to meet his idol Shah Rukh while shooting for Queen at Mehboob studio in 2014."He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters... and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?" Rajkummar had said in the post.So when Rajkummar first time got to perform along with his "idol" on stage, it was obviously a very special moment for him. Recently, at an awards show, where he and Shah Rukh were also nominated in Best Actor in a Leading role category, Rajkummar shook a leg along with Shah Rukh on his iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se.Sharing the video on Twitter, Rajkummar wrote, "I got the opportunity to perform with my idol @iamsrk. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true."To which, SRK replied, "No no yaar. The fun was all mine. You were so cool to work with & so talented."Aside from receiving a ton of raves for their power-packed performance, a lot of fans tweeted that they both are "two of the most successful self-made actors."On the work front, Rajkummar's last film Stree was a huge success at the box office. He will next be seen in Made in China alongside Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero.