Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
When Rajkummar Rao first time got to perform along with his "idol" Shah Rukh on stage, it was obviously a very special moment for him.
Image courtesy: Twitter
"He made me feel so special. I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters... and now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?" Rajkummar had said in the post.
So when Rajkummar first time got to perform along with his "idol" on stage, it was obviously a very special moment for him. Recently, at an awards show, where he and Shah Rukh were also nominated in Best Actor in a Leading role category, Rajkummar shook a leg along with Shah Rukh on his iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Rajkummar wrote, "I got the opportunity to perform with my idol @iamsrk. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true."
To which, SRK replied, "No no yaar. The fun was all mine. You were so cool to work with & so talented."
I got the opportunity to perform with my idol @iamsrk. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true 😇🙏❤️ https://t.co/Gv0vzYlumy— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 13, 2019
No no yaar. The fun was all mine. You were so cool to work with & so talented. https://t.co/xqjLC0CRIS— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2019
Aside from receiving a ton of raves for their power-packed performance, a lot of fans tweeted that they both are "two of the most successful self-made actors."
Awesome 😇😇— Rashmi🏏 (@rashmi_achiever) April 13, 2019
Two of the most successful self-made actors. 🌟🌟
April 13, 2019
Agree. He is a self made man. A true inspiration.just hoping he makes some great movies now. Haven't seen a gud movie from him since a while. Loved him in Don series. Also Chennai express n Chak de, Raees etc.— Chowkidar Rahul Sharan (@Namofor20192) April 13, 2019
To amazing people together ❤️ both kings of Bollywood— Naina (@NainaSalvatore) April 13, 2019
Happy for you @RajkummarRao ! You very well deserve all the acclaim and praises you've been garnering off late!— Pikachu💛💜 (@shags_12) April 13, 2019
And I'm super happy that you got to perform with your idol @iamsrk 💖
On the work front, Rajkummar's last film Stree was a huge success at the box office. He will next be seen in Made in China alongside Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero.
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Next Time You Buy a Product, Scan The GS1 Standard Barcode on Your Phone to Know Everything About it
- Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Cannot, Here's Why
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
- Kalank New Song 'Aira Gaira' is Dance Face-off Between Kriti Sanon and Varun-Aditya
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s