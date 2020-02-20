On Patralekhaa's Birthday, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Seeing Her for the First Time in an Advertisement

Citylights actress Patralekhaa turned 30 on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The actress' long-time partner Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to post a very heartfelt birthday wish. The actor, who has time and again professed his love and admiration for Patralekhaa on social media has done so again, sending the couple's fans on a frenzy.

Posting a double-exposure of the actress posing with scenic architecture reflecting back on the window pane, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday P! @patralekhaa. I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering,'I wish I could meet this girl one day.' And as destiny or the universe would have it,much to my desire,I met you a month later. It has been so many years of togetherness,and yet,it feels like we’ve just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I’ve met. Let’s create many more wonderful memories together."

Rajkummar also shared a selfie of the two actors from their New Year vacation.

Actress Preity Zinta also wished Patralekhaa with a photo of the two of them on Instagram. "Happy Birthday my darling @patralekhaa Wish you only the best things in life with loads of love, happiness and success. Keep smiling n shining. xoxo #ting," she wrote.

Recently, the couple was in the news because on Valentine's Day, Rajkummar wrote a touching letter questioning the logic of love for Patralekhaa, which he shared on Instagram.

The actress too, shared the letter on her Instgram and wrote, Thank you for this Rk



Happy Valentine's Day. #Greatertogether."





