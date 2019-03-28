English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RajKummar Rao Praises 'Manikarnika', Rangoli Chandel Thanks Him
After the moderately successful 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', Kangana Ranaut will be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya' and a biopic on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
Image: RajKummar Rao- Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has found praise from Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya co-star Rajkummar Rao. In a response, Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel thanked the actor for his support and the love that he showered on the film and the actress-director.
After watching Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Rao had tweeted, "Just watched #Manikarnika. An amazing film that chronicles the life of the queen of Jhansi. Kangana, as always, was phenomenal as Rani Laxmi Bai. Now can’t wait for you guys to watch #MentalHaiKya."
Rangoli, sharing the post on her Twitter timeline, wrote, "Thanks @RajkummarRao ... hope every Indian realises her sacrifice and values her blood ...”
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released in January and managed to become a moderate success in terms of box office collection. Co-directed by Kangana, the film managed to rake in a total domestic nett collection of Rs 90.78 cr (Source: Box Office India). However, the film was mired in controversy before it released and after. Kangana faced fire for allegedly booting out the original director Krish from the film. Co-actress Mishti Chakraborthy also blamed the producer (Kamal Jain) and director for drastically cutting down her scenes from the run time.
Kangana will be next seen with Rajkummar in Mental Hai Kya, which is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. She has also been cast in a biopic of now late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. The film will be a bilingual and Tamil director Vijay will helm it. Kangana has also claimed that she will learn Tamil for the project.
