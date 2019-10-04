Rajkummar Rao Pulls Off Kathak On 'Ami Je Tomar' In a Sumo Suit, Watch Hilarious Video

When it comes to promoting upcoming movies, Bollywood stars can go to any length. Rajkummar Rao, who is currently promoting Made In China across TV channels, has found a new way of doing so. The actor showed up on Maniesh Paul’s show Movie Masti and did a classical kathak dance in a sumo suit!

It was part of a challenge on the show where the actor had to do a classical dance on Bhool Bhulaiya song 'Ami Je Tomar.' Even in a self-inflated Sumo suit, the talented actor pulled of a powerful and humorous performance to tell how he can do pretty much of just anything.

His co-actor from the film, Amit Bimrot, too was all praise for him and called him a true inspiration in a recent interview with PTI. Coming from the same film school, Amit said in an interview with PTI, "Rajkumar has immense respect for his craft, set and everything around him while working. His work ethics and sincerity are marvelous.”

“He still follows all those work ethics, makes you work damn hard. He is a True Inspiration,” he added.

In his upcoming movie, Rajkummar plays the role of a failed Gujarati buisnemann who goes to China for a second chance in increasing his business prospects. The movie is helmed by Mikhil Musale, director of the National Award winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju.

The director too was all praise for the actor and revelaed how he gained a pot-belly and worked on his accent to get his part right. “He spoke to local store owners, young people shopping in those areas and also ate food from the local places to sink his teeth into the colloquialism and the culture,” Mikhil told in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Boasting of an interesting ensemble, the movie also features Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles. Made In China releases on October 25, 2019.

