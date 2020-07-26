Rajkummar Rao, Ranvir Shorey React After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara released on July 24 on OTT. Fans and admirers across the world waited with bated breath to watch the late actor's last movie and there has been an outpouring of emotions in overwhelming proportions seeing Sushant perform one last time.

Many celebrities also took to social media to react after seeing Sushant in Dil Bechara. Ranvir Shorey, who had worked by him in 2019 film Sonchiriya, reacted to the movie writing, "Have to admit I took a few breaks to wipe away the tears. What an incredible talent we have lost. Hugs to you and the team, @CastingChhabra. Am sure it must be hard knowing he left you with his swan song (sic).”

In another instance, Sushant's Kai Po Che co-star Rajkummar Rao said after watching Dil Bechara, "#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant. His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar.Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film. @arrahman take a bow sir (sic).”

is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group.