Rajkummar Rao Reacts to Criticism of Some of His Roles: Few Movies are for Box Office

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is known for his versatility in picking roles that deliver a range of emotions, will be seen in the upcoming episode of Pinch. The Bollywood talk show is hosted by actor Arbaaz Khan and invites celebrities from the film industry who react to online trolling, fan reactions and criticism.

Arbaaz shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode on his Instagram handle on Monday evening. The teaser showed how Rajkummar reacted to a few of the tweets that were critical of the actor and his choice of films. Arbaaz is seen reading out a mean tweet where the user had asked Rajkummar to remain a “super duper actor” and not try to become a “hero.”

The 36-year-old actor tried to interpret the message behind the tweet and said that maybe the person who wrote the tweet wants Rajkummar to continue to be an actor who worked on his craft and not fall for the typical Bollywood trope of a hero who had a larger than life persona. “You stick to acting, because we have enough heroes. You concentrate on that,” the actor said.

Another comment made on the actor, compared him to a prominent Bengali actor, Keshto Mukherjee. To this the actor responded, “But he was a great actor.”

Arbaaz is seen reading out another comment made by a social media user who requested him to not take up projects where his “art is not given enough due.” To this the actor answered in agreement and confessed that he has taken up films that he is “not proud of.” The actor further mentioned that had he not done those films it would have not affected his career as much. “Some films are for the box office, some are for life,” said Rajkummar.

The episode will air on Wednesday on digital streaming platform Zee5.

