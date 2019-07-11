Rajkummar Rao Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Spat with Journalist: She is a Fearless Girl

Rajkummar Rao has finally reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s unsavoury verbal exchange with a journalist at the launch of a song from their forthcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya.

Talking about it with Bollywood Life, he said, “That’s her point of view. We live in a free country and we believe everybody can have their point of view. All I can say is more power to her. There are a lot of people who like her for her honesty.”

“She is definitely a fearless girl. She inspires a lot of girls through her work. And sometimes even I feel like, ‘how can she be so fearless and open about everything,” he added.

Notably, Kangana lashed out at a PTI journalist at the promotional event for running a smear campaign against her and also writing negatively about her last outing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, prompting the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India to boycott her until she and producer Ekta Kapoor issue a public apology.

Agreeing to their demand, Ekta took to social media on Wednesday to apologise. “A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn,” she wrote.

“While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident. We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments,” she added.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, JudgeMentall Hai Kya will release on July 26.

