Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajkummar Rao Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Spat with Journalist: She is a Fearless Girl

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and starring Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, JudgeMentall Hai Kya will release on July 26.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajkummar Rao Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Spat with Journalist: She is a Fearless Girl
Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...

Rajkummar Rao has finally reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s unsavoury verbal exchange with a journalist at the launch of a song from their forthcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya.

Talking about it with Bollywood Life, he said, “That’s her point of view. We live in a free country and we believe everybody can have their point of view. All I can say is more power to her. There are a lot of people who like her for her honesty.”

“She is definitely a fearless girl. She inspires a lot of girls through her work. And sometimes even I feel like, ‘how can she be so fearless and open about everything,” he added.

Notably, Kangana lashed out at a PTI journalist at the promotional event for running a smear campaign against her and also writing negatively about her last outing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, prompting the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India to boycott her until she and producer Ekta Kapoor issue a public apology.

Agreeing to their demand, Ekta took to social media on Wednesday to apologise. “A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn,” she wrote.

“While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident. We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments,” she added.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, JudgeMentall Hai Kya will release on July 26.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram