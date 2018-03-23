English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Refuses to Play Second Lead in Sushant Starrer? Here is the Truth!
There have been a few reports doing the rounds that Rajkummar is apparently no more interested in playing the second lead in films.
Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most credible and talented actors in the industry. Through his successful acting career, which includes some of the great films like Shahid, Trapped, Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi among others, he has established himself as one of the most influential celebrities in the country.
However, there have been a few reports doing the rounds that Rajkummar is apparently no more interested in playing the second lead in the films and hence decided to walk out of a movie featuring his Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as the main hero.
When Rajkummar was asked about the same, he told ANI, "'Kai Po Che' is a really special film for all of us, and I keep getting messages on social media handles that we all should collaborate again. I'm sure that both Sushant and I will collaborate on something exciting very soon."
He also added that he was never approached for any such project.
