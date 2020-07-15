Rajkummar Rao Remembers 'Badass Babuaa' Pritam Vidrohi from Bareilly Ki Barfi

Rajkummar Rao has shared some stills from the look test for his 2017 slice-of-life film Bareilly Ki Barfi, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. In the light-hearted comedy based in small town Uttar Pradesh, Rajkummar plays the role of a simple man who is forced to pretend to be a macho and intimidating guy on Ayushmann's character's say so. The movie won hearts of many fans when it released and now Rajkummar cherishes memories for the time on social media.

Sharing a side-by-side image of his two looks in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar wrote, "HELLOO.. First look test for #BareillyKiBarfi. #PritamVidrohi. Thank you @ashwinyiyertiwari for sharing this. None of us knew PritamVidrohi would get so much love from you guys. GRATITUDE (sic)."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar has been roped in to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu cop thriller film HIT, the makers announced on Wednesday. HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team - tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman.

The upcoming movie's director Sailesh Kolanu said he has been following Rajkummar's work since 2011's critically-acclaimed film Shaitaan, in which the actor played the role of a police officer.

Read: HIT: Rajkummar Rao Leads Part I of 'Investigation Franchise', Remake of Telugu Cop Thriller