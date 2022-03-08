Rajkummar Rao Remembers His Late Mother With a Heart-Touching Post, Wife Patralekhaa Drops a Comment Too

Rajkummar Rao took to his official Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note remembering his late mother. The Bollywood actor also dropped a picture from his wedding day in which he can be seen dressed as a groom as he blows a kiss to his mother’s picture. Rajkummar called his mother a ‘hero’ and mentioned that he will always try to his mother proud.

“It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me. I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa," he wrote and dropped a heart emoji.

Several friends and colleagues from the industry including Janhvi Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Mallika Dua, Ali Fazal, and Huma Qureshi among others were quick to drop heart emojis in the comment section. Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa also commented, “She’s looking upon you."

Advertisement

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh in November last year. Several pictures and videos from their wedding went viral on social media. In a heart-warming video, Rajkummar Rao was also seen asking Patralekhaa to put sindoor to his forehead.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Badhaai Do along with Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage. It presented how Rajkummar and Bhumi, who are homosexuals, decided to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners. However, the struggle begins when their families ask them to have kids! Apart from this, Rajkummar will be next seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s untitled movie which will be a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist. Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao will begin shooting for the film in July this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.