Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Shares Household Chores with Wife Patralekhaa: ‘Bartan Dhona Is My Fave’

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony that took place last year in November. Now, in a recent interaction at the India Today Conclave East 2022, the Badhaai Do star spoke candidly about his happy married life with Patralekhaa which involves the couple taking equal parts in sharing household chores. What’s more surprising is that Rajkummar Rao loves to do dishes.

During the interview, the Kai Po Che star revealed that he has a normal routine at home. However, it is OCD that pushes him more towards being organised and clean. He stated, “At home, I have a very normal routine. I portray real characters on screen, so it’s important for me to be real at home also. We both do ghar ka kaam (household chores), but I have OCD so I want things to be organised and clean. Even if she says ho jayega, I have to drop everything and clean.”

Elaborating on the same, he further disclosed that doing the dishes is his favourite thing to do at home because it is attached to the sweetest memories of his childhood with his mother. He added, “Bartan dhona (doing dishes) is my fave, I used to do it with my mom as a kid, and jharu lagana bhi achha lagta hai (I like sweeping the floor as well).”

According to Rajkummar Rao, the marriage card came to the table after the inception of the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple who dated for almost eleven years before tying the knot knew their professional schedule will become utterly busy after the lockdown is lifted. It helped them spend more time together and accelerated their decision towards taking the next step.

While talking about his favourite street food, Rajkummar revealed that he loves to devour Phuchkas. Although he is completely unaware of the rates of potatoes, he knows how much Phuchkas cost. In particular, he loves the Phuchkas they sell outside Kalibari in Kolkata.

In terms of work, the actor was last seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do. He has a slew of projects in the pipeline including HIT: The First Case, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Bheed.

