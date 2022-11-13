Rajkummar Rao Reveals His First Paycheck Was Rs 300 Which He Used To Purchase 'Dal, Rice, Sugar'

From Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana to HIT: The First Case and the recent, Monica, O My Darling, Rajkummar Rao has come a long way in Bollywood. Even though he is a successful actor who may be charging hefty amounts for movies, do you know what his first paycheck amounted to?

In a recent video shared by Netflix India, Rajkummar Rao revealed that his first paycheck was Rs 300. The actor recalled that he had earned this amount when he was in class eight and was giving dance classes to a girl. “I still remember I used to do martial arts, taekwondo. I was a gold medallist at the national level. But then dance also came into my life somewhere. We had a group and we used to dance on stage. Then, I started giving dance tuition. My first earning was in class VIII, when I used to teach a little girl dance at her home. I used to get ₹300 for that,” Rajkummar Rao told comedian Zakir Khan.

The actor further shared what he did with this amount and revealed that he used it to buy groceries including ‘dal, rice, sugar’. “When I earned my first 300, I bought groceries for home with that. I bought everything in small quantities, things like dal, rice, sugar. Then, I went home and gave it (to my parents). That feeling won’t come back no matter how much you do or earn in life. You can gift whatever you want to anyone but giving that stuff worth ₹300 to my mother was a great feeling,” he added.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Monica, O My Darling which also starred Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. He will be next seen in Bheed along with Bhumi Pednekar. Besides this, he also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi in his pipeline.

