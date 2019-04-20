Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajkummar Rao to Play Dharmendra’s Role in 'Chupke Chupke' Remake? Deets Inside

Of late, rumours have been abuzz stating that Bhushan Kumar is teaming up with filmmaker Luv Rajan to remake 1975 classic comedy, 'Chupke Chupke'.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao to Play Dharmendra’s Role in 'Chupke Chupke' Remake? Deets Inside
Rajkummar Rao. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Of late, rumours have been abuzz stating that Bhushan Kumar is teaming up with filmmaker Luv Rajan to remake 1975 classic comedy, Chupke Chupke. Now, the latest reports suggest that Rajkummar Rao has been roped in as the lead actor of the film.

Rao is said to essay the role of professor Parimal Tripathi, a character which was originally portrayed by veteran actor Dharmendra. "Chupke Chupke is an iconic film and a favourite of many, including Rajkummar. He loved the idea of a remake and has agreed to come on board. It will have Raj in the dual avatars. The script is still being finalised, while the director and the rest of the cast are yet to be locked but the team is really excited about this one," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

However, there is no official confirmation about the film.

For the unversed, Chupke Chupke, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee was a remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi. The was based on Upendranath Ganguly's Bengali story Chhadobeshi. The film featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Talking about Rajkummar Rao, the actor was last seen Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite Sonam Kapoor. Apart from it, he also has Mental Hai Kya, Made in China, Turram Khan and Rooh Afza in his kitty.

T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

