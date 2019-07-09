Rajkummar Rao Rubbishes Reports of Being Cast in Dostana 2, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan

Speculations have been rife that Rajkummar Rao will be seen in two much-anticipated gay love stories Dostana 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. However, the actor has quashed all such reports saying that he is not a part of either.

“No, I am not doing Dostana 2 and neither Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. About Dostana 2, I met Karan. Of course, I have immense respect for him but this one did not work out but I am sure, very soon, you will hear something very exciting from both of us,” he told Pinkvilla.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, that starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar and dealt with the issue of erectile dysfunction. Ayushmann is also slated to act in the sequel. The other leading man of the film, however, is yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Dostana 2 is the sequel to Karan Johar’s 2008 film Dostana starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Johar announced the sequel recently on Twitter. The film will reportedly star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor as siblings who are both attracted to the same man. Johar will launch a new actor for the role.

“The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy,” Johar tweeted.

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

