English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao Says Patralekha is His Best Friend
Rajkummar spoke about his relationship with his City Lights co-star when he appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars, presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Rajkummar spoke about his relationship with his City Lights co-star when he appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars, presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Loading...
Actor Rajkummar Rao considers his girlfriend and actress Patralekha as his best friend, and says they don't discuss "marriage or babies".
"Patralekha is my best friend -- we discuss cinema, we discuss acting or travelling. We're not discussing marriage or babies because we like the way we are," Rajkummar said in a statement. "When my mom first met Patralekha, she said that she's going to be the last girl I'm meeting," he added.
Rajkummar spoke about his relationship with his City Lights co-star when he appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars, presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.
"I'm a hardcore romantic. My first crush was in Class 3 that apparently went on till Class 8 until she left the school," he added.
During an appearance on TLC's Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua, Rajkummar said he is a fun-loving person. "Mostly audience have seen me portraying serious roles in most of my movies and that's why everyone thinks that I am like my characters too in real life. But in reality I am a fun loving person when I am around my bunch of people - friends and family," he said.
"Patralekha is my best friend -- we discuss cinema, we discuss acting or travelling. We're not discussing marriage or babies because we like the way we are," Rajkummar said in a statement. "When my mom first met Patralekha, she said that she's going to be the last girl I'm meeting," he added.
Rajkummar spoke about his relationship with his City Lights co-star when he appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars, presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.
"I'm a hardcore romantic. My first crush was in Class 3 that apparently went on till Class 8 until she left the school," he added.
During an appearance on TLC's Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua, Rajkummar said he is a fun-loving person. "Mostly audience have seen me portraying serious roles in most of my movies and that's why everyone thinks that I am like my characters too in real life. But in reality I am a fun loving person when I am around my bunch of people - friends and family," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan’s Film is Over Dramatic but Charming
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
- Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...