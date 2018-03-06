GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajkummar Rao Shares Another Poster From Mental Hai Kya; Check It Out

Rajkummar Rao, who attended an awards show in Mumbai on Monday, will be seen with actress Kangana Ranaut again in 'Mental Hai Kya', after they both starred in the 2014 hit movie 'Queen'.

Updated:March 6, 2018, 12:27 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Ekta Kapoor
Actor Rajkummar Rao says his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya is very quirky and a different comedy. Asked whether he has become "mental" in the film, Rajkummar said: "I am very mental and from April onward, I will entirely become mental. People are asking me that 'Mental Hai Kya'? So now I feel '#MentalHaiKya' will trend."

Rajkummar, who attended an awards show in Mumbai on Monday, will be seen with actress Kangana Ranaut again in Mental Hai Kya, after they both starred in the 2014 hit movie Queen. "It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after 'Queen' along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it's going to be lot of fun," he said.

He shared the film's poster on Monday on his social media accounts and within a short period it received very positive response from the audience. Asked about the other cast in Mental Hai Kya, he said, "As of now, me and Kangana are there in the film and to see who all are there in the film, audience have to watch the movie". He also shared another post from the film today. Check it out below:





Ever since his debut in Hindi filmds in 2010, Rajkummar has starred in several films like Shaitan, Trapped, Kai Po Che!, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Behen Hogi Teri and Newton.

Does Rajkummar keep a count of films he does in a year? "I don't keep a count. I think media will tell me how many films I have done in 2018 same as they did in 2017. So, let's see how it goes but I don't really keep a count. I love doing interesting work."

Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelamudi.

(with IANS inputs)

