Rajkummar Rao Shares Goofy Picture from 'Trapped' Sets Revealing His Weight Loss Diet

Rajkummar Rao shined in 2016 movie Trapped, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The movie explores how a person, through ill-fate, gets stuck inside a high-rise building in Mumbai and struggles to keep himself alive and breathing when he is locked inside his own apartment one unsuspecting day.

Trapped saw Rajkummar lose a lot of weight for some sequences in the movie to show a starving man on screen. Now, Rajkummar shares a goofy picture from the movie sets and reveals his diet for the portions which required him to appear leaner.

In the snap shared on social media, Rajkummar can be seen holding two carrot slices in his mouth as he looks prepared to shoot his next sequence in the film. Captioning the image, Rajkummar wrote, "My lunch, when I was trapped in #Trapped. #Carrot&Coffee #NeverGiveUp #Throwback (sic)."

While the post shared by Rajkummar reveals his dedication towards performing as a movie character with utmost conviction, it also invited many hilarious comments from industry colleagues. Director-choreographer Farah Khan wrote, "Hoping today's lunch was better," and Vikramaditya commented, "He ate more in the film than he ate on the set."

On the movies front, Rajkummar has quite a few movies in the pipeline. Chhalaang, with director Hansal Mehta and Ludo with filmmaker Anurag Basu are to reportedly hit OTT soon, while the actor will also be seen in projects like Roohi Afzana and Badhaai Ho sequel Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar.

